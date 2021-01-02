Antifa vandalizes Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco mansion

(HEADLINE USA) – Angered over the failure by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to deliver sufficient kickbacks, radical leftist—presumed to be Antifa members—vandalized Pelosi’s mansion in San Francisco’s posh Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Vandals included a pig’s head, fake blood and spray paint in their artwork, which also depicted the “A” symbol typically associated with anarchism.

After cleanup crews were called in around 3 a.m., they were forced to resort to covering up the scene with garbage bags.

