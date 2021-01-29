AOC claims Ted Cruz tried to have her killed

Maybe this is part of Democrat Joe Biden's agenda for national "unity" after his victory in a November election that tens of millions of Americans still believe was not legitimate.

Or maybe not.

But there's a furor growing over a claim by "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., that a Republican senator tried to have her killed.

See her statement and the reaction from the Media Research Center:

A deranged Member of Congress accusing a US Senator of attempted murder? If Trump had lied like this, you would have shut him down. @birdwatch @TwitterSafety - SUSPEND @AOC or prove your leftist bias. #SUSPENDAOC https://t.co/B2XKhisqk8 — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) January 28, 2021

MRC said: "A deranged member of Congress accusing a US Senator of attempted murder? If Trump had lied like this, you would have shut him down."

Another comment was directed to Twitter: "SUSPEND @AOC or prove your leftist bias."

Ocasio-Cortez had stated on Twitter: "I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there's common ground but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren't trying o get me killed."

She was assuming that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was responsible for the people who rioted and vandalized the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The riot was the basis for the House vote, without witnesses or evidence, to impeach President Trump a second time.

The Houston Chronicle said that if Cruz "was trying to extend an olive branch to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it certainly didn't go as planned."

Cruz went to Twitter to agree with Cortez in her demand for congressional hearings into how and why the financial services company Robinhood Markets blocked retail investors from trading stocks.

Ocasio-Cortez claims she was terrified for her life during the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.

She apparently connects Cruz to the rioters because he was one of many members of Congress who objected to slates of Electoral College electors due to evidence of election fraud. The constitutional process used by Cruz and more than 100 other members of Congress has been employed by Democrats against every Republican president since Ronald Reagan.

Cruz responded in a low-key fashion, telling reporters "there's a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side."

"It's not healthy for our country, it's certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others," he said, according to USA Today.

