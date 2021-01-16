Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

(JERUSALEM POST) – Baron Benjamin de Rothschild died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at his home in Switzerland, the Edmond de Rothschild Group reported. He was 57 years old.

He was born on July 30, 1963, to Barons Edmond and Nadine de Rothschild. In 1997, at the age of 34, he took over the family business, and specifically the Edmond de Rothschild Group established by his father in 1953.

Ever since then, the late baron expanded the group’s philanthropic operations. Considered a world-renowned entrepreneur, de Rothschild was an expert in finance and innovation and always tried to make the most of his abilities and assets.

