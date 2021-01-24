Bernie Sanders predicts Dems could be 'wiped out' in 2022 midterm elections

(THE BLAZE) – Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent lawmaker who caucuses with Democrats, warned the Democratic Party this week what will happen if Democrats do not improve American lives now that they control the White House, House, and have effective control over the Senate.

Sanders predicted the Democratic Party will be "wiped out" in the 2022 midterm elections if they squander their opportunity to improve American lives.

"Given all that we face, now is not the time to think small. It is time to think big, very big," Sanders said on Thursday, according to McClatchy reporter Francesca Chambers.

