Beware the Biden war on 'domestic terrorism'

By Tom Zawistowski

The most startling aspects of the Obama administration – the politicization of our national security apparatus – is now on full display almost nightly on MSNBC. John Brennan, the former head of the CIA, and James Clapper, the former Director of the National Intelligence, are frequent guests that use their platform not to warn of pending threats from China or other rogue nations abroad, but to pontificate about the so-called dangers posed by their fellow Americans. Recently, Brennan noted with much glee that the Biden administration is "moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we've seen overseas" – a domestic threat he categorizes as an "unholy alliance" involving "religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, Nativists, even libertarians."

Indeed, Brennan's madness has now found a home in the Biden White House, and concerningly so.

Jen Psaki, the newly installed Biden White House press secretary, recently announced an administration-wide initiative to crack down on "domestic terrorism" in light of Trump supporters invading the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6. The administrative effort involves U.S. intelligence officials, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security brainstorming ways to counter the "threat" posed by "violent domestic extremists." Psaki's remarks followed similar ones made by President Biden during his Inaugural Address, in which he cautioned against "a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism" that "we must confront and we will defeat."

Make no mistake about it: This Biden "War on Domestic Terrorism" is nothing more than political posturing, and anyone in the administration or mainstream media that claims to believe otherwise is flat out lying to you.

No, a few hundred nut jobs storming the Capitol is not a "serious, ongoing national security threat"; however, the Democratic Party's inference about nearly half the country being linked to "insurrectionists" and "white supremacists" certainly is.

It is a fact that the FBI only finds and prosecutes less than 200 "domestic terrorists" per year. There is not, as this administration appears to want America to believe, a domestic terrorist or "white supremacist" hiding behind every tree. The FBI with all its resources could only find 183 of them last year out of 330 million Americans. Why, then, did the federal government order 26,000 troops to protect Washington in the days before and after the Biden inauguration?

The Biden administration's exploitation of this event to once again wrongly accuse the former president of things he clearly did not do, as well as to demonize and targeted Americans who did not vote for them and do not support their agenda for America, is reprehensible.

If this is not an egregious abuse of government power, then what is?

This Biden "war" makes past Democratic administration's spying on political opponents, proliferation of a known false Russian collusion narrative for political purposes and illegal targeting of Tea Party groups by the Internal Revenue Service look tame by comparison.

Last week, 135 civil rights organizations signed a letter opposing this administration's misguided plans for a new domestic terrorism charge. Even open-minded left-wing voices have sounded alarm bells with how the Biden administration is weaponizing the Capitol riot for partisan gain. Famed journalist Glenn Greenwald is one of them. In a recent blog post, he wrote, "The last two weeks have ushered in a wave of new domestic police powers and rhetoric in the name of fighting 'terrorism' that are carbon copies of many of the worst excesses of the first War on Terror that began nearly 20 years ago. This trend shows no sign of receding as we move further from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The opposite is true: it is intensifying."

To use our sons and daughters who make up the U.S. military to perpetuate this canard that our nation is under literal attack by some of its own citizenry is simply disgraceful.

Biden promised to serve as a unifying president for all Americans. Turning Americans against Americans through partisan rhetoric and political initiatives is not the way to achieve that goal.

He and his administration must end these false and misleading attacks on half the people in our nation before it's too late. What happened on Jan. 6 was not just a few hundred people wrongly acting out on their frustrations. It was also precipitated by the government at all levels not addressing serious concerns of tens of millions of citizens that have a right to have their grievances heard and addressed.

Unfortunately, that frustration has only grown because of the way the media and politicians have exploited this event for political gain, led by Biden and his new administration. The last thing anyone needs is for the new president to fuel the flames of what could become the biggest national security threat of all – a nation at war with itself. Only a fool would effectively declare "war" on half the American people and not recognize the serious ramifications.

It's time for this president to reconsider his actions before things get out of hand just like they did on Jan. 6. Otherwise, this administration will just be doing what it falsely accused the past president of having done – inciting insurrection.

Tom Zawistowski, the president of the We the People Convention.

