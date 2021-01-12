Login
Biden Cabinet pick made $731,000 at 'central hub of Trump resistance'

Now slated to head Office of Management and Budget

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2021 at 9:53am
(FOX NEWS) – One of President-elect Biden's top Cabinet appointees earned more than $700,000 over two years as the head of a leading liberal nonprofit, her financial disclosures reveal.

Neera Tanden, Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), disclosed earning $731,528 from the Center for American Progress (CAP) for the last two years, along with thousands in investments and speaking fees, according to the documents. That amounts to about $365,000 a year.

The New York Times first reported on the earnings last week.

Read the full story ›

