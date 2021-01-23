Biden rescinds Trump order banning Chinese Communist involvement in U.S. power grid

(NATIONAL PULE) – resident Biden has revoked a Trump-era executive order that sought to keep foreign countries and companies out of America's bulk power systems – principally entities associated with the Chinese Communist Party – as part of his "Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis."

The executive order, which executes key tenets of President Biden's climate change agenda, was released on the former Veep's first day in office.

Section 7 of the massive order, which includes the revocation of the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, also revokes several climate and energy-focused executive orders penned by the Trump administration.

