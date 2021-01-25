Biden scorched for declaring 'nothing we can do' about virus

After criticizing former President Trump's handling of the coronavirus epidemic throughout the entire presidential campaign, President Biden is being taken to task for declaring last week that there's "nothing we can do" to change the "trajectory" of the virus.

Biden, in fact, said in his inaugural address that list of priorities "begins with getting COVID under control." But he sounded a different note on Friday when he was trying to make an argument for his massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief and stimulus package.

"If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as this pandemic rages on, because there's nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months," Biden said.

Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who describes himself as a libertarian, was perplexed.

"Haven't we been told for months that restrictions and mandates were necessary to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months?" he wrote on Twitter.

Fox News contributor and former Utah Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz called it a "stunning admission," FoxNews.com reported.

"Already giving up," Chaffetz tweeted. "Banner headlines in all major media outlets? Nope. Most will bury this, but it is a stunning admission. Biden says 'nothing we can do' to change pandemic 'trajectory' in coming months."

Biden's nominee for secretary of health and human services, Xavier Becerra, took a shot at explaining what Biden meant.

"I believe President Biden made it very clear, the plane is in a nosedive, and we gotta pull it up. And you’re not going to do that overnight," Becerra told CNN "State of the Union" host Dana Bash on Sunday. "But we're gonna pull it up, we have to pull it up. Failure's not an option here, and so we will."

Bash asked Becerra if that means he believes the administration can change the pandemic's trajectory.

Becerra again said it would not happen "overnight" but progress can be made if people work together.

"We've got to make sure we're coordinated," he said. "We can't just tell the states, 'Here's some PPE, some masks, here's some vaccines, now go do it.' No, no. When we hand them over, we stay with them and provide resources to make it happen."

WND reported Friday the remarkable shift in the COVID-19 media narrative as soon as Biden was inaugurated. One day before the inauguration, for example, NPR ran the headline "As Death Rate Accelerates, U.S. Records 400,000 Lives Lost to Coronavirus." But on Jan. 21, it featured a story titled "Current, Deadly U.S. Coronavirus Surge Has Peaked, Researchers Say," noted Blaze TV host Steve Deace, who compiled a list of such flips on Facebook.

.@JoeBiden: "There is nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months." pic.twitter.com/VGTBdgPSIf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 22, 2021

Biden: “There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.” Haven’t we been told for months that restrictions and mandates were necessary to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months? pic.twitter.com/BYXDPJorMD — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 22, 2021

“There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months” is the opposite of Biden said his entire campaign. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 22, 2021

Deace's list of examples:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both Democrats, also have eased restrictions.

