Biden's choice: The anatomy of a cover-up

Would it surprise you to know that you’re not hearing the full truth about Joe Biden’s choice to run the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division – and that what’s being censored is that for which she is most famous?

Wikipedia is making sure you don’t read about it.

Here it is. Read it before the rest of the thought-police grabs it:

In 1994, when Kristen Clarke was the president of the Black Students Association at Harvard, she was pushing the absurd notion that blacks are superior to whites physically, mentally and spiritually, because their brains contained larger amounts of neuromelanin.

That might be the death knell for someone whose dream is to be appointed to the top civil rights job in America, in charge of ending all forms of racial discrimination. But then, what if it’s kept a secret by the largest encyclopedia in the world, not to mention Big Tech?

Here is what, unless you viewed a recent expose by Tucker Carlson, you probably don’t know about her views. She wrote:

Please use the following theories and observations to assist you in your search for truth regarding the genetic differences between Blacks and whites [sic]. One: Dr Richard King reveals that the core of the human brain is the 'locus coeruleus,' which is a structure that is Black, because it contains large amounts of neuro-melanin, which is essential for its operation.”

Two: Black infants sit, crawl and walk sooner than whites [sic].

Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin – that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities.

Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites [sic] are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent [sic], Asians 15 to 25 percent [sic] and Europeans 60 to 80 percent [sic]. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between blacks and whites [sic].

Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities – something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.

Maybe it was a bad April Fool’s Day joke?

But a month later, Clarke was at it again. She invited the noted Trinidadian anti-Semite Tony Martin to speak on campus. Martin, then a professor at Wellesley College, was the author of a self-published manifesto called "The Jewish Onslaught." In it, Martin chronicled the "escalating Jewish onslaught" against black people.

He attacked both Jews and Judaism as a religion. Martin, who retired from Wellesley in 2007 and died in 2013, spent his final years giving speeches to Holocaust denial organizations on topics such as "tactics of organized Jewry in suppressing free speech."

For her part, Clarke strongly approved of Martin, telling The Crimson: "Professor Martin is an intelligent, well-versed Black intellectual who bases his information on indisputable fact."

Last year, Clarke said it was "madness" for the federal government to take the side of Asian applicants who had been denied college admission on the basis of their skin color.

You know what else is missing from Wikipedia?

Clarke, the current president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and a former prosecutor with the Department of Justice, has been critical of police brutality and a proponent of Black Lives Matter. She supported calls to defund the police.

"I advocate for defunding policing operations that have made African Americans more vulnerable to police violence and contributed to mass incarceration, while investing more in programs and policies that address critical community needs," she wrote in a Newsweek column last summer.

Clarke contended that police have taken on roles that were never intended for them and "have too much contact with communities on issues they were never equipped to address."

Just to be sure Wikipedia didn’t altogether forget Clarke’s experience at Harvard, it included this sanitized clip: “She attended Choate Rosemary Hall, where she was the only girl to join the boy's wrestling squad. Clarke earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University, where she was involved with initiatives to support and champion African-American students, including being president of the Black Student's Association. While presiding over the BSA in 1994 she invited Tony Martin to speak.”

Tony Martin? The actor or singer? Maybe the former football player or the German bicyclist? No, that would be the notorious racist, Tony Martin.

And then this: "On January 7, 2021, President-elect Joe Biden chose Clarke to head the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Right Division. Clarke said in response, “If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed, we will turn the page on hate and close the door on discrimination by enforcing our federal civil rights laws."

Then in a case of burying the lead, this single sentence followed at the very end: “Her appointment came under fire from Fox News host Tucker Carlson due to a letter Clarke wrote to The Harvard Crimson in 1994 as an undergraduate claiming that Blacks had ‘superior physical and mental abilities’ due their higher levels of melanin.”

