Biden's opening approval lower than Trump's

Joe Biden is beginning his presidential term with an approval rating lower than President Trump's at the start of his term.

The first Rasmussen daily tracking poll for Biden found 48% of likely U.S. voters approve of his performance while 45% disapprove.

The survey indicated 36% strongly approve while 38% strongly disapprove, leaving him with an approval index of minus 2.

Rasmussen explained its methodology: "Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence."

Paul Bedard said in his "Washington Secrets" column that Biden's "opening approval rating isn't much to cheer about."

"Notably, he is underwater with women (46% approve, 48% disapprove) and whites (43% approve, 51% disapprove)," he explained.

He pointed out that Trump opened with a 56% approval rating while 44% disapproved.

Trump finished with an approval rating of 51%, according to Rasmussen'd daily tracking poll.

President Obama opened with 67% approval and 32% disapproval.

