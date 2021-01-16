Bill would make New York 1st state to ban bulletproof vests

(FREE BEACON) – A New York lawmaker is attempting to seize body armor from civilians and would make it illegal to buy the protective gear in the state.

The bill from assemblymember Jonathan G. Jacobson (D.) would outlaw the sale and possession of body armor in the state of New York. The bill would require residents who own a bulletproof vest to turn them over to police within 15 days of the bill becoming law. It would make New York the first state to ban the purchase or possession of bulletproof vests for law-abiding residents.

New York already has a ban on the use of bulletproof vests while carrying out "any violent felony offense," but Jacobson's proposal would go beyond criminal use of the vests. New York has traditionally been at the forefront of efforts to restrict guns and associated accessories. If Jacobson's bill passes, it could be the start of a trend across other blue states to target the protective items even outside their use in any specific crime.

