Education
Black man at Brown University forced out of his job by rich white leftists

You can't be woke enough for the social justice mob

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 2, 2021 at 5:13pm
(PJ MEDIA) – Campus Reform has the story of Brown University police chief Mark Porter, who is black. White, affluent student activists at the Ivy League institution are driving him out of his job because social justice and reasons.

"Mark Porter, Executive Director and Chief of Brown University's Department of Public Safety, will resign from his position after several months of student activism against the university's police department. Porter – who served for more than fifteen years at Brown – was commended by Brown Executive Vice President for Planning and Policy, Russell Carey, who noted his efforts to establish 'departmental diversity and inclusion action plans, which have resulted in a more diverse work force.'"

None of that matters. You can't be woke enough for the social justice mob. Apparently you can't be black enough to appease the intolerant, affluent white progressives either.

