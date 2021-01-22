Black rhinoceros born in Kansas' Garden City zoo

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – A rare black rhinoceros has been born in captivity at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City.

The male rhino was born Wednesday to 10-year-old Johari and her 7-year-old mate Jabari, the zoo said in a news release. The pair were moved from zoos in Cleveland and Atlanta in 2016 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Eastern Black Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan.

Mother and baby will be kept indoors for bonding and until weather conditions are appropriate for them to venture outside, the release said.

