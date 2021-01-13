Blacks are superior to whites? Biden's civil-rights pick has shocking beliefs

Not only does race determine your destiny, wrote Kristen Clarke as an undergraduate at Harvard, black brains contain large amounts of neuromelanin, making them superior to whites physically, mentally and spiritually.

Clarke is now Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Her views were the focus on a segment by Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Monday:

While she claims her intent is to "close the door on discrimination" by enforcing federal civil rights laws, her past statements reveal her true intent, Carlson said.

He cited her public claim that "melanin endows blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities."

In 1994, Clarke wrote a letter to the Harvard Crimson in her capacity as president of the Black Students Association to explain her views on race science.

She wrote:

Please use the following theories and observations to assist you in your search for truth regarding the genetic differences between Blacks and whites [sic]. One: Dr Richard King reveals that the core of the human brain is the 'locus coeruleus,' which is a structure that is Black, because it contains large amounts of neuro-melanin, which is essential for its operation.” Two: Black infants sit, crawl and walk sooner than whites [sic]. Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin – that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities. Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites [sic] are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent [sic], Asians 15 to 25 percent [sic] and Europeans 60 to 80 percent [sic]. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between blacks and whites [sic]. Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities – something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.

Under pressure for expressing such racist ideas, Clarke suggested she didn't necessarily believe what she had written.

But a month later, Clarke invited the noted Trinidadian anti-Semite Tony Martin to speak on campus. Martin, then a professor at Wellesley College, was the author of a self-published manifesto called "The Jewish Onslaught." In it, Martin chronicled the "escalating Jewish onslaught" against black people.

He attacked both Jews and Judaism as a religion. Martin, who retired from Wellesley in 2007 and died in 2013, spent his final years giving speeches to Holocaust denial organizations on topics such as "tactics of organized Jewry in suppressing free speech."

For her part, Clarke strongly approved of Martin, telling The Crimson: "Professor Martin is an intelligent, well-versed Black intellectual who bases his information on indisputable fact."

Last year, Clarke said it was "madness" for the federal government to take the side of Asian applicants who had been denied college admission on the basis of their skin color.

Clarke, the current president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and a former prosecutor with the Department of Justice, has been critical of police brutality and a proponent of Black Lives Matter. She supported calls to defund the police.

"I advocate for defunding policing operations that have made African Americans more vulnerable to police violence and contributed to mass incarceration, while investing more in programs and policies that address critical community needs," she wrote in a Newsweek column last summer.

Clarke contended that police have taken on roles that were never intended for them and "have too much contact with communities on issues they were never equipped to address."

