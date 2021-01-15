'Born Alive' abortion bill heads to Kentucky governor's desk

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Kentucky is working to pass a new bill that would protect babies who survive of abortions, but Planned Parenthood is staunchly opposing the bill.

As CBN News reports, A "Born Alive" bill is currently being sent to the Governor's desk to ensure the survival of newborn babies who survived abortions. Senate Bill 9, which is titled "AN ACT relating to abortion and declaring an emergency," or commonly as the "Born Alive" bill, would provide protection to babies born alive during abortions and also have women be eligible for $10,000 in damages.

The legislation affirms what has already been codified into Kentucky law which states, "it is not an infringement on a woman's asserted right to terminate her pregnancy for this Commonwealth to affirm its interest in protecting an infant whose live birth occurred as the result of an attempted abortion." By building upon this previous legislation, newborns will be considered both citizens and therefore immune from murder in the state.

