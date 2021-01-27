Login
Burglar disguised as priest steals antique religious objects from church

'It's disgusting and disheartening'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2021 at 10:23pm
(KGTV) -- SAN DIEGO — Surveillance video shows a burglar emerging from an Ocean Beach church Saturday, wearing a robe, carrying a staff, and loaded bags of antique religious objects.

Ransacked rooms greeted Director of Operations Jeff Green Saturday when he walked into the Episcopal Church Center on Sunset Cliffs Blvd., headquarters for the local Episcopal Diocese.

"It's disgusting and disheartening ... It felt like I was walking into a crime scene on a movie set or something," said Green.

