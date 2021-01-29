California prof: Heterosexuality is 'tragic'

(CAMPUS REFORM) – A professor at the University of California-Riverside called heterosexuality "tragic" and stated that men are often pulled into toxic masculinity because of it.

University of California-Riverside Gender and Sexuality Studies Professor Jane Ward was recently featured in an Insider article titled, “Why heterosexual relationships are so bad for us, according to a sex researcher” in which she told the outlet that heterosexuality "tragic."

Ward has also authored a book called "The Tragedy of Heterosexuality." "It really looks like straight men and women don't like each other very much, that women spend so much time complaining about men, and we still have so much evidence of misogyny," or woman-hating behavior, Ward told Insider. "From an LGBT perspective, [being straight] looks actually very tragic."

