Chat logs reveal alleged plan to turn Trump rally into violent riot

Anarchist and followers infiltrated Jan. 6 event

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2021 at 5:51pm
(NATIONAL PULSE) – Screenshots from a Discord chat channel allegedly hosted by John Sullivan – a far-left, anti-Trump activist who appears to have incited violence at the U.S. Capitol while posing as a journalist – reveal he and his followers infiltrated the January 6th Save America March in Washington, D.C.

The unearthed screenshots follow Sullivan's arrest for his role in the Capitol riot, which included calls to violence such as "we gotta get this sh** burned" and "it's our house motherf***ers," an affidavit can reveal.

The Discord chat channel is allegedly affiliated with Sullivan's Insurgence USA group, which describes itself as "forming a rainbow coalition to unite all people under one banner to fight for liberation and freedom for all people."

