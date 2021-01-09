Login
Children's hospitals grapple with wave of mental illness

Pandemic upending lifelines, services for young people

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 9, 2021 at 3:51pm
(KHN.ORG) – Krissy Williams, 15, had attempted suicide before, but never with pills.

The teen was diagnosed with schizophrenia when she was 9. People with this chronic mental health condition perceive reality differently and often experience hallucinations and delusions. She learned to manage these symptoms with a variety of services offered at home and at school.

But the pandemic upended those lifelines. She lost much of the support offered at school. She also lost regular contact with her peers. Her mother lost access to respite care – which allowed her to take a break.

Read the full story ›

