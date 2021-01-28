Login
China plans to switch to anal swab coronavirus testing

Says it's more accurate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2021 at 4:43pm
(DAILY CALLER) – China introduced a new method of coronavirus testing for those in quarantine which the country says is more accurate.

China said people who have tested positive continue to test positive for coronavirus through anal swab samples while testing negative through throat samples, according to state-run media, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. "Everyone involved will be so embarrassed," a Weibo user said, according to the Washington Post.

80% of respondents to a poll on the social media platform said they "could not accept" the new testing method, the outlet reported.

