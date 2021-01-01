China's clampdown on COVID-19 origins exposed

(ZEROHEDGE) – As the World Health Organization and other China puppets struggle to assemble a 'natural origin' theory for COVID-19, the CCP has been going to great lengths to quash non-sanctioned investigations that may instead point to a lab escape from research facilities which made international headlines in 2015 for dangerous 'gain-of-function' research – by which they were manipulating coronaviruses to better infect humans.

And while mainstream news outlets spent the better part of 2019 flatly rejecting lab-origin evidence as 'debunked conspiracy theories' – which earned ZeroHedge a temporary Twitter ban and a plethora of social media warning labels and 'fact checks' (including one from a former Wuhan Lab worker) – the same mainstream outlets are now finding China's suppression of COVID-19 origin theories suspicious.

As part of their investigation, AP interviewed dozens of Chinese and foreign scientists and officials, while also reviewing leaked emails, internal data, as well as documents from China's CDC and cabinet. And what did they find? "A pattern of government secrecy and top-down control that has been evident throughout the pandemic."

Read the full story ›