Faith WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Chinese agents raid homeschool run by persecuted megachurch

Country ranks high for persecution of Christians

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2021 at 1:19pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – A large group of police officers and other government officials raided a house where children from a heavily persecuted megachurch were being homeschooled in Chengdu, China, the church said on social media, pleading for Christians worldwide to pray for them.

Police officers, education bureau officials, national security officers and urban management officers on Thursday morning raided a home where homeschooled children of Early Rain Covenant Church were playing together, the 5,000-member church said in a Facebook post.

"The police are now raiding the home. There are a large number of police officers outside and inside of brother Liang Huali and Sister Shu Qiong’s home, and they are currently removing brother Liang’s personal belongings. Please pray!" the church wrote.

