Church offers no-strings COVID-19 relief

(BOULDER DAILY CAMERA) -- Associate Pastor Lucas Kinser never expected the overwhelming support that poured into Faith Community Lutheran Church when it began its COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“I’m deeply moved — we simply wanted to bring people hope and light amid such darkness and sickness,” said Kinser, who also holds the position of outreach pastor for the church. He explained that the church’s aim was to bless those facing economic uncertainties during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kinser, who also serves as the Longmont Police Department’s chaplain, said more than $20,000 had poured into the fund within the first two weeks, with many referrals coming from the police department.

Read the full story ›