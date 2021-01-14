CNN pulls out of airports after 30 years

(ZEROHEDGE) – CNN will no longer be broadcasted in airports, its president says, ending a decades-long run.

In a letter to staff members, CNN President Jeff Zucker said the CNN Airport Network will stop operations as of March 31. "The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need for the CNN Airport Network," Zucker wrote.

Americans have drastically curtailed flying amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which started early last year. Zucker said that the network "has kept millions of domestic travelers informed" and "became an iconic part of the traveling experience in this country."

