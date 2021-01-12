College may rescind Giuliani's honorary degree for 'fomenting insurrection'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Fifteen years ago, the editor-in-chief of the Middlebury Campus resigned for portraying its upcoming commencement speaker, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as Adolf Hitler.

The Middlebury College campus newspaper redeemed itself this week, seemingly convincing the Vermont liberal arts school to consider rescinding Giuliani’s honorary law degree.

Several hours after the editorial board demanded the rescission of the degree, comparing Giuliani to convicted rapist Bill Cosby, Middlebury President Laurie Patton said the college would formally explore that option.

