After coming out as lesbian, reality TV star says she would be 'heartbroken' if ...

(FOX NEWS) -- After coming out as a lesbian and revealing she has a girlfriend, "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed that she would be "heartbroken" if her husband were to move on with another woman.

Last month, the 43-year-old reality TV star came out during an interview with GLAAD. At the time, she also revealed that she started dating a 28-year-old woman named Kris. However, the mom of seven explained that her husband, Sean Burke, is supportive and they're working on what to do with their 20-year marriage in light of her revelation.

The star conducted a Q&A Saturday on her Instagram Story, where she was asked about her marriage. She revealed that they both want to stay married but acknowledged that divorce might be in the cards. In response to another question about Sean moving on with another woman, Braunwyn admitted she would "be heartbroken" if that happened. Sean, who was sitting beside her during the Q&A, noted that he’ll likely date other people, but isn’t sure when.

