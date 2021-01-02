Coming soon! U.S. intelligence report on 'unidentified aerial phenomena'

UFOs have long have been the subject of comic books, conspiracy theories and scary movies.

Soon they'll be in a coming report from America's intelligence agencies to members of Congress, specifically the intelligence and armed services committees.

It's because of a requirement tucked into the recently signed government funding bill that calls for a report from the Director of National Intelligence, "in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies" to Congress within 180 days of the enactment of the law to address "unidentified aerial phenomena."

In the report will be, as required by the law, information on "observed airborne objects that have not been identified" as well as a "detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence."

The New York Post noted the mandate got very little attention because instead of being in the text of the bill, it was included in a "committee comment" from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The report said spokesperson Sue Gough of the Defense Department said officials are aware of the requirement.

Investigative reporter Sara Carter explained other requirements include information now held by the Office of Naval Intelligence including its Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, details from the FBI, how agencies have worked together on such cases, identification of every "potential aerospace or other threats," and recommendations for future data collection and research.

Carter discussed the report requirement on her program:

It was only months ago that the Pentagon released three Navy videos showing unidentified objects viewed by the service's pilots.

Chris Mellon, a former staff director for the Senate Intelligence Commission, said assuming the executive branch honors the mandate, "the nation will at long last have an objective basis for assessing the validity of the issue and its national security implications. This is an extraordinary and long overdue opportunity."

