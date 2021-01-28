Company plans mass rollout of humanoid robots to replace workers in healthcare, education

(PLANET FREEWILL) – A Hong Kong-based robotics company plans to mass produce humanoid robots to replace workers across industries such as healthcare and education.

Hanson Robotics is set to launch a mass rollout of human-like robots that can compete with human workers, something the company's founder says is needed to keep people safe in the age of the coronavirus.

"The world of Covid-19 is going to need more and more automation to keep people safe," founder and chief executive David Hanson claims.

Read the full story ›