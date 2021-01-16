Login
SECTIONS
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Conservative law professor retires after attempts to get him fired

Pressured to leave after speaking at 'Save America' rally

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 16, 2021 at 12:14pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – John Eastman, a law professor at Chapman University, rebutted attempts from more than 160 faculty members to get him fired after he spoke at a "Save America" rally on January 6 in D.C.

However, while he told The College Fix on Tuesday that the accusations against him were "defamatory" and "unfounded," he ultimately agreed to retire in an announcement made late Wednesday night.

"After discussions over the course of the last week, Dr. John Eastman and Chapman University have reached an agreement pursuant to which he will retire from Chapman, effective immediately," the university announced in a news release. "Dr. Eastman's departure closes this challenging chapter for Chapman and provides the most immediate and certain path forward for both the Chapman community and Dr. Eastman."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×