Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out

(WHATFINGER NEWS) – Country singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has quietly retired from touring after more than 50 years in the music business.

The news, buried in a news release earlier this week, comes a year after the “Me and Bobby McGee” singer played his last gig on the Outlaw Country Cruise in the Caribbean in January 2020.

As the coronavirus pandemic shuttered live music venues last year, Kristofferson’s decision not to return to the road felt natural, his longtime manager Tamara Saviano told Variety on Thursday.

Read the full story ›