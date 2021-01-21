On Day 1, Biden destroys women's sports with anti-science executive order

(THE FEDERALIST) – President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office, mandating that any schools that receive federal funding must function as if biological males who claim to be females are the same, and vice versa, or risk losing that funding. This pro-transgender policy extends to male athletes who claim their gender identity as a female should allow them to compete on women's teams, receive women's scholarships, and be admitted in women's locker rooms.

"Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports," the executive order reads, promising that the Biden administration is committed to "prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation."

Biden previously promised to pioneer a radical transgender agenda, telling the mother of an 8-year-old, gender-confused child at a town hall that he would "flat-out change the law" and eliminate former President Donald Trump's executive orders concerning sex and gender identity. His pledge received support and encouragement from now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

