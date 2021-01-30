Dem congresswoman says 'maskless Majorie Taylor Greene' berated her

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., complained Friday she was "berated" by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in the hallway outside their congressional offices.

"A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway," she wrote on Twitter.

"I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety," she said.

Greene, who says she has video proof, contends it was the other way around.

The controversial freshman lawmaker says she was doing a video commentary when Bush interrupted her.

"Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s," the congresswoman tweeted.

"She is lying to you. She berated me," Greene said. "Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts."

In the video posted in her tweet, Greene is seen walking in the hallway with her mask below her chin as she discussed her condemnation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Off-camera, someone, apparently Bush can be heard saying, "Follow the rules and put on a mask!"

Greene pulls up her mask then says, "You know what? Don't yell at people!"

The person off-camera repeats, "Put on a mask!"

Greene says in her video commentary: "A small amount [of people] actually, do a really bad thing, attack the Capitol, which I denounce and am completely against," she says in the video, "yet Democrats who cheered on, supported, called peaceful protests Antifa BLM riots the entire year long that caused billions of dollars worth of damage, attacked American businesses, burned down Minneapolis, let's see what else did they do."

Rep. @CoriBush is the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob who trespassed into a gated neighborhood to threaten the lives of the McCloskey’s. She is lying to you. She berated me. Maybe Rep. Bush didn’t realize I was live on video, but I have the receipts. https://t.co/CJjnI3ZTjC pic.twitter.com/ZMLGOGjxKw — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021

The Gateway Pundit noted that during the impeachment of President Trump this month, Bush called Trump a racist. She later drafted a resolution to punish anyone who challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit noted that during the impeachment of President Trump this month, Bush called Trump a racist. She later drafted a resolution to punish anyone who challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election.