Democratic senator can foil Biden's promise of $2,000 checks

Joe Biden, while campaigning for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in senatorial runoff races in Georgia, promised voters $2,000 checks if they voted for the Democrats.

"If you send Jon and [Warnock] to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door," Biden promised.

He said if Republicans were elected, "the checks will never get there. It's just that simple."

Georgia voters opted for the Democrats.

TRENDING: 3 takeaways from the 'Save America March' in D.C.

However, as Fox News reported, Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said he's not on board with the idea.

With a 50-50 Senate, Kamala Harris gives Democrats the majority with her tie-breaking vote as vice president.

However, if Manchin joins with Republicans on any particular vote, Harris can't help Democrats.

Manchin told the Washington Post he's against more stimulus checks.

Should Biden keep his promise to pay Georgia voters $2,000 if they voted for Democrats? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (3 Votes) 67% (6 Votes)

"Absolutely not. No," he said.

Already, taxpayers who make $75,000 or less have received checks of $1,200 and $600.

Manchin said getting people vaccinated for the coronavirus is "Job No. 1"

"How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed?" he asked. "And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check."

Ossoff and Warnock both told voters that if elected, they would support sending out $2,000 checks.

And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is on board.

A spokesperson for Manchin explained to Fox News: "He has also said repeatedly that when the Biden administration comes in they can assess the needs of the American people and submit proposals to Congress about how best to address those needs. When the time comes, Senator Manchin will evaluate those proposals. He has also made clear that the focus when delivering economic relief must be on those who are unemployed through no fault of their own."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].