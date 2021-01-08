Democrats renew demand to remove Trump

President Trump's Democratic Party opponents have been discussing removing him from office since before Inauguration Day, so it's no surprise that the Capitol riot on Wednesday in which protesters invaded the building, broke windows, stole computers and made a mockery of security has triggered a renewal of that effort.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants the president removed immediately through the 25th Amendment, which concerns a president who has been incapacitated and cannot perform his duties, Fox News reports.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has announced he wants the president removed immediately by Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet.

And if Democrats don't get their way, they are threatening to rekindle impeachment proceedings in Congress.

Pelosi led the impeachment of Trump last winter after the failure of the now-debunked Russia-collusion claims. But the Senate acquitted him on both counts.

Pelosi claims Trump "incited an insurrection" on Wednesday when at a rally in front of the White House he encourage supporters to head down to the Capitol with him to "cheer on" members of Congress meeting to certify the Electoral College vote.

Further, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., has announced her intention to move to expel any member of Congress who has backed the president.

The Democrats were joined by Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who said Trump is "unfit" and "unwell."

ABC News cited unnamed sources saying "some members" of the president's Cabinet were discussing employing the 25th Amendment.

"It's unclear how extensive these conversations have been or whether Vice President Mike Pence is supportive of such action," ABC said.

If the Cabinet won't act, Pelosi threatened, she will.

"If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. If he wants to be unique and be doubled impeached, that's kind of up to him and his cabinet as to whether he should stay in office," she said.

It's unlikely, however, that any effort to force the president from office could be completed in the 13 days left before Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20.

Even so, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced she was preparing articles of impeachment against the president.

And a handful of others appeared to be joining her movement.

Left-leaning media from the New York Times and London Guardian to Bloomberg insisted impeachment was the only alternative because of the "danger" to the country.

A headline in The Atlantic said "Remove Trump tonight" and a USA Today headline declared "Trump is an enemy of democracy." The article accused Trump's supporters of being "co-conspirators."

Pelosi accused the president of inciting "insurrection" and being "seditious."

She also resurrected the long-debunked claims made during the Russian collusion investigation, calling the president "a complete tool of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

Some anonymous sources claimed Trump wasn't listening to his aides.

However, in what could be a stumbling block for any action against Trump, the Washington Examiner reported the Democrats' schedule for the U.S. House shows the chamber off through Inauguration Day.

