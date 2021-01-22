Login
SECTIONS
DiversionsIN MEMORIAM
P Share Print

Dolly Parton's brother Randy dead at 67

'He will always be in our hearts'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2021 at 12:52pm
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) – Randy Parton, a musician and youngest brother of country singer Dolly Parton, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 67.

Dolly announced the news of her brother's death on her Facebook page on Thursday.

"My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms," she wrote.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'No Left Turn in Education' movement gains steam
Professors: 'White rage' the impetus behind U.S. Capitol attack
Professor calls for elimination of Republican party
Black rhinoceros born in Kansas' Garden City zoo
Man wakes from 7-month coma, immediately charged with murder
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×