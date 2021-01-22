Dolly Parton's brother Randy dead at 67

(FOX NEWS) – Randy Parton, a musician and youngest brother of country singer Dolly Parton, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 67.

Dolly announced the news of her brother's death on her Facebook page on Thursday.

"My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms," she wrote.

Read the full story ›