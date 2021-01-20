Dow rises more than 100 points to start the week

(CNBC) -- Stocks climbed on Tuesday, rebounding from a losing week, as investors digested results from the new earnings season as well as signals for another big stimulus and faster pace of vaccine distribution ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.26 points, or 0.4%, to 30,930.52. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% to 3,798.91, led by energy and communication services sectors. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 1.5% gain to 13,197.18.

Some of the major technology stocks rebounded sharply from last week’s losses. Facebook and Alphabet climbed 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively, while Microsoft rose 1.8%. Apple and Amazon also advanced.

Read the full story ›