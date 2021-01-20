Login
Dow rises more than 100 points to start the week

Tech stocks lead the gain

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 19, 2021 at 9:11pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks climbed on Tuesday, rebounding from a losing week, as investors digested results from the new earnings season as well as signals for another big stimulus and faster pace of vaccine distribution ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.26 points, or 0.4%, to 30,930.52. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% to 3,798.91, led by energy and communication services sectors. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 1.5% gain to 13,197.18.

Some of the major technology stocks rebounded sharply from last week’s losses. Facebook and Alphabet climbed 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively, while Microsoft rose 1.8%. Apple and Amazon also advanced.

