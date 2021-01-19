Dumped: Sidney Powell releases her 'Kraken' suit

Sidney Powell, the high-profile attorney who vowed to "release the Kraken" in a lawsuit alleging widespread fraud in Georgia resulting in a presidential victory for Joe Biden, has voluntarily dropped her legal action less than 24 hours before Biden's inauguration.

In a motion filed at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Powell and other attorneys agreed with defendants including Gov. Brian Kemp and Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger to have the case dismissed.

"This civil action brings to light a massive election fraud," her original lawsuit had indicated.

"I feel very optimistic the truth will get out," Powell had said in November concerning her actions trying to prove fraud helped steal the election away from President Trump. "Of course, everybody on the face of the earth now is trying to suppress it, including people in our own government.

TRENDING: 'Impeach Barack Obama': Lindsey Graham suggests liberals' worst nightmare

"But I won't quit until it's out and (we) release the Kraken," she said, invoking a line from the mythological monster fantasy film "Clash of the Titans."

Powell was a guest on numerous TV and radio programs, alleging Dominion Voting Systems, the company supplying voting machines for Georgia and other states, was rigging the election in favor of Biden.

11 Alive reported: "Powell's requests – that millions of absentee ballots be invalidated and that a judge unilaterally declare President Trump the winner in Georgia among them – were described as 'the most extraordinary relief ever sought in a court in an election' by Judge Timothy Batten, the Northern Georgia district judge who dismissed the suit in December."

Powell explained court rulings against her would mean something if the judges had actually reviewed the facts.

Will the 2020 election fraud ever see Joe Biden ousted from office? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 38% (86 Votes) 62% (140 Votes)

"For them to dismiss our cases on any basis is absolutely ridiculous. We have just an extraordinary volume of evidence that you wouldn't even put in the complaint stage of a normal case."

She said the election outcome came because of "a masterful Machiavellian scheme."

As WND reported, Dominion sued Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

Dominion CEO John Poulos charged that "lies" that were told about government election officials, election workers and Dominion Voting Systems" "have consequences."

"They have served to diminish the credibility of U.S. elections. They have subjected officials and Dominion employees to harassment and death threats," he said. "They have severely damaged the reputation of our company. Today is just the first step to restore our good name, and faith in elections by holding those responsible to account."

Powell, along with Trump's former national security adviser Lt. Gen Michael Flynn, had her Twitter account permanently suspended this month, with the social-media giant citing "behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm."

Despite Powell appearing with President Trump's campaign lawyers at news conferences in November, the Trump campaign suddenly distanced itself from the attorney who vowed to file lawsuits of "biblical" proportions.

In a statement from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis, the team said: "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity."

Ironically, President Trump himself had tweeted as recently as Nov. 14 that Powell was a member of his legal team.

"I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!" Trump said before Twitter deleted his account.

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].