El Al's 'Sun D'Or' Airlines stops operating on Sabbath

Ends flying routes on Friday nights and Saturdays

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2021 at 10:07pm
(JEWISH PRESS) -- Sun D’Or International Airlines – a subsidiary of Israel’s national carrier, El Al Airlines – is set to stop flying its routes on Friday nights and Saturdays, according to a report by the Globes business news site.

The airline, which provides charter flights for travel wholesalers, will no longer offer train packages that include flights on Saturdays or holidays, Globes reported.

The airline flies between Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Ramon International Airport in Eilat, and various destinations in the Middle East, among other places.

