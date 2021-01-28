Entire Chinese railroads stopped running because they were STILL using Adobe Flash

(NOT THE BEE) – China may be an emerging superpower, but for the moment, they are still running critical pieces of infrastructure on Adobe Flash.

For the tech illiterate, Flash was a multimedia platform used widely on the internet until 2017 – and when I say widely, I mean it was used for everything. The platform had major security issues, however. Apple's Steve Jobs once wrote a letter slamming Adobe Flash, and it was ultimately replaced by HTML5 (the current language used for structuring things on the interwebs).

After being phased out, Adobe announced quite a while ago that Flash would be permanently disabled worldwide on January 12, 2021 with a "time bomb" they had embedded in its code.

