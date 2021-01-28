Login
Entire Chinese railroads stopped running because they were STILL using Adobe Flash

Software platform was shut down earlier this month

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2021 at 4:33pm
(NOT THE BEE) – China may be an emerging superpower, but for the moment, they are still running critical pieces of infrastructure on Adobe Flash.

For the tech illiterate, Flash was a multimedia platform used widely on the internet until 2017 – and when I say widely, I mean it was used for everything. The platform had major security issues, however. Apple's Steve Jobs once wrote a letter slamming Adobe Flash, and it was ultimately replaced by HTML5 (the current language used for structuring things on the interwebs).

After being phased out, Adobe announced quite a while ago that Flash would be permanently disabled worldwide on January 12, 2021 with a "time bomb" they had embedded in its code.

