EU gives go-ahead for eating WORMS

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The EU has officially approved the sale of worms as food to be consumed by humans.

The announcement, made Wednesday by the EU's food safety agency, specifically states that dried mealworms, the larvae of beetles, are safe for humans to eat, despite the fact that the report also noted that "allergic reactions are likely to occur."

The report also states that as long as the mealworms have not been able to eat anything for 24 hours before being killed, they should be safe for people to eat. The report adds that the bugs need to be boiled "to eliminate potential pathogens and reduce or kill the bacteria."

