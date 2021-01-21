EU president: 'Unbridled power held' by Big Tech CEOs must be 'reined in'

(ZEROHEDGE) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed President-elect Joe Biden ahead of today's inauguration that Silicon Valley CEOs have no authority to decide on laws and rules, according to RT News.

Von der Leyen said in a speech on Wednesday to the European Parliament that the incoming Biden administration must begin to regulate big tech companies. "This political power, unbridled power held by the big internet giants must be reined in," she said.

European lawmakers are in the process of formulating new digital privacy and antitrust regulation that would have severe implications for Apple, Google, and Facebook.

