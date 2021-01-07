Ex-student sues high school, alleging coach's unimpeded sex abuse

(SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS) -- SAN JOSE — A former Valley Christian High School athlete is suing her alma mater on the contention that administrators failed to protect her from a coach who is currently being prosecuted on charges that he sexually abused her.

Allison Brown is pursuing the lawsuit under her own name. She said she wants the litigation to compel extensive reforms at the Valley Christian Schools, including training both educators and students about identifying and flagging the kind of manipulative and predatory behavior that kept her from identifying her own abuse for years.

Brown also called out how Greg Marshall was still allowed on campus and trained students through his private business, even after an earlier sexual misconduct claim prompted the school to formally cut ties with him as a basketball and track coach. That decision likely was influenced by his wife’s status as a coach and his three children being star athletes at the school.

