Facebook bans 'Robinhood Stock Traders Group' with 157,000 members

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Facebook has banned a group called 'Robinhood stock traders' that had 157,000 members, with its founder suggesting the group had been targeted by "major institutions."

The group has no formal affiliation with the stock trading app of the name same that froze stock purchases for GameStop yesterday, prompting widespread complaints from its users.

The group's 23-year-old founder Alan Tran told Reuters that the social media giant removed the page citing "adult sexual exploitation," but provided no further reasoning for the ban.

