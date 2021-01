(THE SCOOP) – The far-left radicals that run Facebook just deleted the 1.7 million member group 'Joe Biden IS NOT MY PRESIDENT!'

The group's admins say they were given no warning and no explanation as to why the group, which was created on December 15, 2020, was deleted.

The Scoop reported 3 days ago that the group had set the record for the shortest amount of time to reach 1 million members.

Read the full story ›