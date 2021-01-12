Facebook removing all references to 'stop the steal'

(TECH CRUNCH) -- In the wake of last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol, Facebook today announced it will be taking additional steps to removing content referencing the phrase "stop the steal" on its platform. The phrase is associated with the right-wing campaign that falsely alleges the democratic U.S. elections have been rigged and aims to keep Trump in power by any means necessary, including now, violent insurrection. Facebook had previously removed some of the original Stop the Steal groups in November, and says it has continued to remove Pages, groups and events that violate its policies, including calls for violence.

As TechCrunch had previously reported, Facebook had also began to block election conspiracy hashtags back in November 2020, including #sharpiegate and #stopthesteal. Searches for those would not return groups or posts, as result.

However, the cleanup effort was not as widespread or as ongoing as Facebook would have you believe. As of the time of writing, we're aware of several active Facebook Groups that are still literally called "stop the steal," for example.

Read the full story ›