How far will they go? 'Experts' now say wearing multiple masks is most effective against COVID

Still debating whether or not you should wear a mask? Some so-called experts have moved way beyond that, and actually want you to wear multiple layers of face coverings.

The goal posts continue to move as the country is now in its 1oth month of the coronavirus pandemic. With the impossible made possible via several COVID vaccines available, thanks to former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, you’d think the pandemic would be winding down.

But the corner won’t be turned without a say-so from the establishment in media and academia, and certainly not without one from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci on Monday endorsed the idea of double masking while appearing on the “Today” show on NBC with the insufferable Savannah Guthrie.

“If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said.

What is Dr. Fauci good for if he’s not keeping us all on our toes? First, the infectious disease expert told us not to wear masks last spring. He soon did an about-face and recommend we all wear one -- apparently always and forever.

Then he was photographed with one down around his chin while sitting in the bleachers at a Washington Nationals game last summer. Now, the man is advocating for two masks, which makes sense, right? Double the protection from the single most deadly thing to ever strike this planet. So deadly that Fauci braved the coming second wave and disregarded even his lone mask to watch baseball.

And there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work! Thanks for the lesson, doc. pic.twitter.com/jdHPzq5HfB — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 24, 2020



But Fauci, as intrepid as he is with his dual mask theory, isn’t going far enough. The New York Times, citing research from Virginia Tech, reported some health experts want us to know that now three layers could protect us from the China Virus.

Linsey Marr at the university told the Times “If you combine multiple layers, you start achieving pretty high efficiencies” with regard to blocking virus particles. Marr is a scientist, and we don't argue with science.

Behold that science as championed by CNBC’s Shepard Smith and Contessa Brewer:

“The experts keep telling us that wearing masks is really about protecting others from ourselves in the event that we are contagious, but you know if other people aren’t wearing their masks or they’re wearing them improperly, we need to protect ourselves,” Brewer said in a segment which touted multiple masks.

“So experts say you can double up with a tight weave fabric mask for added protection,” said Brewer while using a network stamped mask as a prop. Brewer then cited research from Virginia Tech, which found that a second mask can increase face coverage efficacy to 50-75 percent.

“A three-layer mask could block up to 90 percent of the particles,” she added as a picture of three masks stacked on top of one another appeared on the screen.

Three masks? Yeah, OK.

The multiple mask theory is being shredded online by critics, and rightfully so.

Why stop there? Why not 1,000 masks? If no oxygen can get into your respiratory system then you can't breath in any COVID. Science!https://t.co/Y6BCEwiP5j — Walton And Johnson (@WaltonNJohnson) January 27, 2021

CNBC's triple mask segment was a trip. They claimed 3 masks block 90% of particles (0 science behind any of this, it's based on a lone academic model). Best of all, they advocated that you buy your masks from China, and that you use Amazon to do so! Not kidding. Read the story. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 27, 2021

Three masks? Just make breathing illegal — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2021

If there are vaccines to fight this virus, why am I being encouraged to wear two or three masks at a time— after the fact? — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) January 27, 2021

Are Fauci and company going to ask us to breathe only the air at corporate grocery store locations, or to all walk around wearing hazmat suits in our yards?

This has gone way beyond absurd, and it now feels as if we're just being toyed with. Many of the supposed experts don't even wear masks, so any notion that people ought to wear more than one feels disingenuous at this point.

People should of course wear as many masks as their hearts desire.

But two weeks to flatten the curve, so as to not overload the hospitals last March, has now devolved into guidance of wearing multiple masks at once. This is as the country is simultaneously vaccinating millions of people. We're just supposed to shut up and listen.

Will the madness ever end? Stay tuned for Fauci's next TV spot, where the goal posts will be sure to move again.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.