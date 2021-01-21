Login
MoneyLET THE VENGEANCE COMMENCE
Florida bank says it has closed Trump's accounts

'We no longer have any depository relationship with him'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2021 at 5:36pm
(THE HILL) – A Florida bank announced Thursday that it has closed down former President Trump’s account, joining a growing list of entities that have cut ties with the former president following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In his financial disclosures, Trump had stated he had two money-market accounts with Banks United, The Washington Post reports. The accounts held somewhere between $5.1 million and $25.2 million.

“We no longer have any depository relationship with him," said Banks United, without giving reasons for its decision to shutter the accounts.

