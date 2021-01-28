Florida school teachers caught partying, traveling while remotely 'working'

(THE BLAZE) – The Broward School District reportedly caught some of its remote-working teachers carrying on their personal, private lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Tuesday report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Following the revelation, teachers complained that the district was unfairly spying on them.

But the district in response said that if those individuals on remote assignment can attend events such as destination weddings, political rallies, and more, they can "safely return to in-person teaching."

