Login
SECTIONS
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Florida school teachers caught partying, traveling while remotely 'working'

When confronted, they complained district was spying on them

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2021 at 11:40am
P Share Print

(THE BLAZE) – The Broward School District reportedly caught some of its remote-working teachers carrying on their personal, private lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Tuesday report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Following the revelation, teachers complained that the district was unfairly spying on them.

But the district in response said that if those individuals on remote assignment can attend events such as destination weddings, political rallies, and more, they can "safely return to in-person teaching."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×