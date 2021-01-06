Franklin Graham: U.S. sins 'are a stench in the nostrils of our Creator'

After the election of Joe Biden, who supports the killing of the unborn almost without limit, voters in Georgia apparently have given two Senate seats to Democrats who are part of a "demonic-driven abortion agenda," says evangelist Franklin Graham.

Consequently, he warned Wednesday, "God's judgment is coming."

"The votes are in, but is the election over? I have no clue," he wrote on Facebook. "I guess we just have to wait and see. But I do know that we need to pray for our nation.

"We are in trouble," he said. "I believe God’s judgment is coming, for the sins of our nation are great and they are a stench in the nostrils of our Creator."

He previously urged voters to reject the "demonic-driven abortion agenda" of the Democratic Party.

Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue faced challenger Jon Ossoff in one race, and incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faced Raphael Warnock in the other.

Graham was responding to Planned Parenthood's praise of Warnock. The abortion-industry giant called him a champion for reproductive rights.

"Truthfully translated, that means Raphael Warnock champions the killing of babies in the safety of a mother’s womb through abortion," Graham wrote.

"I hope the church and all Georgians will see through this demonic-driven abortion agenda," he said. "This is not just a political issue, it is a moral and biblical issue. We need leadership in our nation that sees the wisdom in defending life."

Noting the impact of the race on the nation, he urged Americans to join him "in praying that candidates who support life – note the murder of babies in the womb – will be elected."

Graham, the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, noted Warnock tweeted he supports "reproductive justice."

"Justice? What an ironic term to use. Abortion represents the biggest, most significant INJUSTICE of our time in history—genocide of entire masses of babies," Graham said.

Earlier, Graham urged people to believe President Trump when he charges that the 2020 election was stolen.

He argued that when Trump said he was spied on by the Barack Obama administration, he was right, the evangelical leader wrote on Facebook.

And when he said there was no collusion with Russia, he was right.

"When President Trump says that this election has been rigged or stolen, I tend to believe him. He has a track record of being right. Pray for President Trump, pray for Joe Biden, and pray for our nation—that we will get through this, and for God’s will be done," Graham said.

Regarding Biden, Graham has urged his social media followers to pray for him.

"As we approach a transition in the leadership of our government in Washington, it is critically important for followers of Jesus Christ to pray for those who will be making decisions that impact the future of our nation," he wrote on Facebook.

"Just because we might not have voted for someone doesn’t mean that we get a pass to not pray for them. The Bible instructs us to pray for all of our leaders—'all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior' (1 Timothy 2:2-3). We must not give up or waver," Graham wrote.

"Pray for President-elect Joe Biden, that he would not be swayed by the voices of self-interest, but that he would listen to the still small voice of Almighty God," he said.

Graham said he's thankful for the accomplishments of the past four years.

"People have asked if I am disappointed about the election," he said on Facebook. "When I think about my answer, I have to say honestly, that I am grateful—grateful to God that for the last four years He gave us a president who protected our religious liberties; grateful for a president who defended the lives of the unborn, standing publicly against abortion and the bloody smear it has made on our nation; grateful for a president who nominated conservative judges to the Supreme Court and to our federal courts; grateful for a president who built the strongest economy in 70 years with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years before the pandemic; grateful for a president who strengthened and supported our military; grateful for a president who stood against 'the swamp' and the corruption in Washington; grateful for a president who supported law and order and defended our police."

