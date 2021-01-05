Georgia vote integrity hit by fresh failure of Dominion voting machines

A multitude of lawsuits – some of them still pending – and many supporters of President Trump have alleged that Dominion voting machines failed in the November election, miscounting votes, flipping votes from President Trump to Joe Biden and much more.

The company has responded with threats to sue.

But now a state official in Georgia has confirmed a failure of the machines on Tuesday during the runoffs for two Senate seats.

TRENDING: Report: 400 ex-intel officers investigating 2020 election

Some issues in Columbia Co. There was a programming error on security keys for some locations scanners & pollworker cards. Voting continues on backup emergency ballots. Newly programmed keys&cards are being taken to locations via law enforcement. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 5, 2021

Gabriel Sterling, the state's voting system implementation manager, said the issue is "a programming error on security keys for some locations."

He claimed voting was continuing with "backup emergency ballots."

Should Dominion voting machines ever be used again in an American election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (5 Votes) 99% (493 Votes)

An audit of Dominion machines a Michigan county, where 6,000 votes were flipped from President Trump to Biden, found an error rate as high as 68%.

Georgia radio host John Fredricks reported what listeners have told him Dominion machines are down in three of the largest Republican precincts.

GEORGIA: @jfradioshow "Dominion machines in... 3 of the largest Republican precincts...are down...They are told they can't scan their ballots because the machines don't work...The pole workers are saying 'When it's fixed we'll scan it for you'...There's all kinds of red flags" pic.twitter.com/7UTAbJ2wzp — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) January 5, 2021

"No 1, we've got another problem with Dominion machines. I know this is going to shock your viewers today but Dominion machines in several, get this, not one or two, but three of the largest Republican precincts at 10 a.m. are down. I got this from multiple people breaking live into my show. People have been told that they cannot scan their ballots. They come in vote fill it out. They're told they can't scan their ballot because the machines don't work," he said.

He said voters were being told to make out a ballot and leave it, and poll workers were promising to scan it later.

One voter argued he's being told to rely on Democrat "activists" to process his vote for Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the GOP incumbent senators defending their seats against Democratic challengers.

A Twitter user wrote: "My family in GA trying to vote this morning. Was told that machines are 'down' and he has to vote provisional. Here's the catch: Machines are NOT down in Democrat county. Just the Repub Co."

President Trump joined the conversation:

Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour. Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them. Thank you Congressman @RickAllen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

The Daily Caller News Foundation has reported that John Poulos, founder and CEO of the Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems, is planning to sue attorney Sidney Powell for her role in promoting "falsities" related to the 2020 presidential race.

Also being considered is litigation against Fox News, One America News Network, Newsmax and others.

He said things being said about him and his company are "demonstrably false."

Earlier, another Dominion official, Eric Coomer, sued over the allegedly "false conspiracy theories."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].